Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider John Abernethy Purchases 70,000 Shares

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) insider John Abernethy bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,180.00 ($43,700.00).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, John Abernethy acquired 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,830.00 ($6,307.14).

On Thursday, December 3rd, John Abernethy acquired 80,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,520.00 ($48,228.57).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 63.78 and a current ratio of 63.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.75%.

About Clime Capital

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

