Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

CLPR opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.62 million, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $11.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clipper Realty (CLPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.