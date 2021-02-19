Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Trading 10.1% Higher

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.40. Approximately 2,202,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 4,518,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

About Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service, cloud-based contact centers, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.