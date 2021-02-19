Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NET stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.28 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $3,461,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $1,989,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,870.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,801 shares of company stock valued at $39,776,725. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 137,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 472.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 168,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 138,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

