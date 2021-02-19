CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Stock Price Up 121.2%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) rose 121.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 127,326,773 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,515% from the average daily volume of 4,868,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CLPS Incorporation worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

