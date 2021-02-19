CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNSP. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

CNSP opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CNS Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

