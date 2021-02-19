Coats Group plc (COA.L) (LON:COA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.45

Coats Group plc (COA.L) (LON:COA)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.45 ($0.84) and traded as high as GBX 65.26 ($0.85). Coats Group plc (COA.L) shares last traded at GBX 62.90 ($0.82), with a volume of 528,207 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.72. The company has a market cap of £897.38 million and a P/E ratio of 22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In other Coats Group plc (COA.L) news, insider Jackie Callaway bought 75,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £49,551.48 ($64,739.33). Also, insider David Gosnell bought 140,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £96,672.45 ($126,303.17).

Coats Group plc (COA.L) Company Profile (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

