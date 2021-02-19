Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the January 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 154.0 days.

OTCMKTS CHEOF opened at $151.50 on Friday. Cochlear has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $162.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.46 and its 200 day moving average is $147.29.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

