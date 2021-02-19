Coe Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Coe Capital Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 117,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 54,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 138.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 268,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE:FAF traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,658. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.