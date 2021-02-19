Coe Capital Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Coe Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 56,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $3.91 on Friday, hitting $191.82. The stock had a trading volume of 26,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.19 and a 200 day moving average of $150.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

