Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given a $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) received a $11.00 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

NYSE:CDE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.85. 69,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,296. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,017,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,089,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

