Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cognex by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 18.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

In related news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $85.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

