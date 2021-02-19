Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

