Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.