Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,003. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -870.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $44.13.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,011 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

