Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $42.64 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 3877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,011 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Colfax by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $2,614,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Colfax by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 118,198 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -857.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax Company Profile (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

