Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider John W. Kooyman Sells 463 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.72 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 127,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 139.9% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

