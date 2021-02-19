Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Reduced by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 2.8% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 715,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,143,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 307,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,244,000 after buying an additional 69,387 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 785,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,203,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.75. 75,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,000,288. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day moving average is $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

