Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report sales of $593.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $563.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $617.50 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $568.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.70.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,710.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,360 shares of company stock worth $36,879,143. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $102.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $112.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

