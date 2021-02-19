Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,814,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,917 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $218,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.48. 485,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,457,369. The firm has a market cap of $240.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.59. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.