Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 303,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 95,829 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,863 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACLS stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $858,374. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

