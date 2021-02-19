Comerica Bank Buys 867 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth $3,735,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,568,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Ryanair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

