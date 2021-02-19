Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Graham by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Graham by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graham by 30.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.57, for a total value of $2,051,974.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,175.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,620 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,384. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $608.84 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $267.89 and a 52-week high of $617.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $567.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet raised Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.