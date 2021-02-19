Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 602,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 261,974 shares during the period. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $805.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

