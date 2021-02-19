Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

IBOC stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $42.86.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

