Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

CHCT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after purchasing an additional 306,245 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 568.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 216,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 62.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 148,843 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,521,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

