Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $47.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.05%.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.