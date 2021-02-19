Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compagnie Financière Richemont (CFRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.