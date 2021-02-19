Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. On average, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

