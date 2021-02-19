CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.41. CompX International shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 1,456 shares changing hands.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 110.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of CompX International worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

