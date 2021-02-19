Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Issues Earnings Results

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%.

NASDAQ CNDT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.08. 393,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,893. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Conduent has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.92.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

