CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Sells $1,798,950.00 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,106,023.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CNMD traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,630. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,060.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $124.31.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,566,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,254,000 after purchasing an additional 101,565 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,807,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,308,000 after purchasing an additional 161,867 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CONMED by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 342,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

