Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.18. 4,353,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,017. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

