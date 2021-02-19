Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. South State CORP. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $226.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.