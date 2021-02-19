Contrasting Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) and Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wix.com and Dada Nexus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.com $761.09 million 25.16 -$86.41 million ($0.99) -347.60 Dada Nexus $437.76 million 21.18 -$235.82 million ($3.84) -10.87

Wix.com has higher revenue and earnings than Dada Nexus. Wix.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dada Nexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wix.com and Dada Nexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.com -15.92% -46.89% -8.49% Dada Nexus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Wix.com and Dada Nexus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.com 0 1 15 0 2.94 Dada Nexus 0 1 5 0 2.83

Wix.com presently has a consensus target price of $306.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.08%. Dada Nexus has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.04%. Given Dada Nexus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dada Nexus is more favorable than Wix.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Wix.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wix.com beats Dada Nexus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications. It also provides Ascend by Wix, which offers its users access to a suite of approximately 20 products or features enabling them to connect with their customers, automate their work, and grow their business; Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix Arena, an online marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 165 million registered users and 4.5 million premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

