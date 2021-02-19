Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

Shares of CPS traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,568. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $592.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.21. Cooper-Standard has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.