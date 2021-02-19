Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.95) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Copa reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 211.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Copa by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after buying an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Copa by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,470,000 after buying an additional 503,956 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Copa by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,751,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,524,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,698,000 after buying an additional 382,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CPA opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.