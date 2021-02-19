Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.07. 2,247,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,779. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.