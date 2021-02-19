CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

CORR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,287. The stock has a market cap of $109.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 1,411.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 91,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

