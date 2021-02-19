Cormark Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) – Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 28th.

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$4.14 on Friday. NanoXplore Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.90 and a 52-week high of C$4.86. The stock has a market cap of C$652.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.97.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) (CVE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million.

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA.V) Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

