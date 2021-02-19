Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,212,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,611,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

