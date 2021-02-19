Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10, RTT News reports. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

NYSE:CVA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.28. 2,990,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Covanta has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

