Cowa LLC Purchases Shares of 920 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,094,643 shares of company stock valued at $194,043,480. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.26.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $183.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $332.19 billion, a PE ratio of -115.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

