Cowen Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $155.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CL King began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.73.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING opened at $139.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.59. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.32, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 76.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $3,603,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $974,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 48.7% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.