Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) CFO Richard A. Maue Sells 15,822 Shares

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CR opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.06 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Crane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crane from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

