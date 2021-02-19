Cream Hits Market Capitalization of $22,844.80 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Cream has a total market cap of $22,844.80 and approximately $26.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cream has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,288.78 or 0.99853493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00043185 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.88 or 0.00597469 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.15 or 0.00876387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.76 or 0.00258479 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.00188559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

