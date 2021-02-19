Creative Planning Acquires 2,646 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Evolus were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Evolus during the third quarter valued at $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of EOLS opened at $7.16 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

