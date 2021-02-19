Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 16,125 Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 53.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $833,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

NASDAQ LPTX opened at $2.79 on Friday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $166.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.35.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.