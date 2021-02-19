Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of NYSE:PPR opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $5.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.0121 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

