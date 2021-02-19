Creative Planning Purchases New Shares in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Capstone Turbine as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the third quarter valued at $282,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 162.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capstone Turbine news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $27,462.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

CPST stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Capstone Turbine Co. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $104.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.79.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Turbine Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

